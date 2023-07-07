FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Sports

Warriors acquire point guard Chris Paul, add guard Cory Joseph

 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors finalized their trade with the Wizards for guard Chris Paul on Thursday, sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guards Jordan Poole and Ryan Rollins to Washington along with a pair of draft picks.

The Wizards will receive a 2027 second-round selection and a 2030 first-round choice, the team said in announcing the swap.

Golden State also signed veteran free agent guard Cory Joseph.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their 20th win in 24 games.

A 12-time All-Star, the 38-year-old Paul is set to complement and take pressure off the Splash Brother tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the Warriors strive to chase another championship. After winning the 2022 title, Golden State lost in the Western Conference semifinals to LeBron James and the Lakers.

Draymond Green last week reached agreement on a new $100 million, four-year contract.

Washington acquired Paul from the Phoenix Suns on June 24. The point guard averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.54 steals in 32.0 minutes while starting all 59 games he played for Phoenix last season.

The 31-year-old Joseph averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds playing 19.8 minutes over 62 games with two starts for the Pistons last season.

Drafted by the Spurs 29th overall in 2011, Joseph has also played stints with the Spurs, Toronto, Indiana and Sacramento over 12 seasons.

