Warsaw, Indiana, printing plant to close, putting about 525 workers out of jobs

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A company operating a northern Indiana printing plant has told state officials it will close, eliminating jobs for about 525 workers in September.

LSC Communications said in a notice to the state Tuesday that LSC Print Solutions in Warsaw expects to let the employees go between Sept. 10 and Sept. 24.

“This plant closing is expected to be permanent; the entire plant will be closed,” LSC Communications said in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice.

The Warrenville, Illinois-based company acquired R.R. Donnelley and Sons’ print division in 2016.

Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said the company informed him of the decision Tuesday morning.

“Nobody wants to wake up and go into work and find out their job is being eliminated in two months,” Thallemer said. “That’s a lot of employees and families in this community that are going to have to switch employment, potentially have to be retrained, find a new job and go through some hardship along the way.”