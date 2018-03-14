McArdle Roadway expected to reopen by noon Sunday
McArdle Roadway in Mt. Washington is expected to reopen by noon Sunday, Pittsburgh officials said.
The roadway that serves as an access to destinations atop Mt. Washington closed Saturday due to a landslide.
Crews worked through Saturday night to clear debris from the hillside and dug a trench behind its retaining wall to collect additional mud and debris that could continue to slide down the hillside, a news release said.
Other news
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.