McArdle Roadway expected to reopen by noon Sunday

McArdle Roadway in Mt. Washington is expected to reopen by noon Sunday, Pittsburgh officials said.

The roadway that serves as an access to destinations atop Mt. Washington closed Saturday due to a landslide.

Crews worked through Saturday night to clear debris from the hillside and dug a trench behind its retaining wall to collect additional mud and debris that could continue to slide down the hillside, a news release said.

