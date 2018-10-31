1 hurt in car-garbage truck crash in Washington Township
One person was taken to a hospital after a car and a garbage truck collided Wednesday morning on Route 66 at Martin Drive in Washington Township.
Washington Township police said a Ford City man was driving on Route 66 when his car hit a Vogel Disposal garbage truck pulling out of Martin Drive.
The man was trapped inside his car for a time. He was taken to a hospital, but a dispatcher said his injuries were not considered serious.
Other news
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. The road was closed until the scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.