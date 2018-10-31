1 hurt in car-garbage truck crash in Washington Township

One person was taken to a hospital after a car and a garbage truck collided Wednesday morning on Route 66 at Martin Drive in Washington Township.

Washington Township police said a Ford City man was driving on Route 66 when his car hit a Vogel Disposal garbage truck pulling out of Martin Drive.

The man was trapped inside his car for a time. He was taken to a hospital, but a dispatcher said his injuries were not considered serious.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. The road was closed until the scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.