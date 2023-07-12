President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Politics

Ex-US attorney, who appeared on ‘Survivor,’ to face state senator in Washington AG race

FILE - U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown poses outside the U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Brown, a former contestant on the reality show "Survivor," and U.S. attorney for Western Washington has officially launched his campaign to run for state attorney general. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Brown announced he is running to replace Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May, one day after Gov. Jay Inslee said he wouldn't seek a fourth term. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown poses outside the U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Brown, a former contestant on the reality show “Survivor,” and U.S. attorney for Western Washington has officially launched his campaign to run for state attorney general. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Brown announced he is running to replace Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May, one day after Gov. Jay Inslee said he wouldn’t seek a fourth term. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Manka Dhingra, candidate for 45th district Senate seat, poses at her campaign headquarters in Redmond, Wash., on Aug. 22, 2017. Nick Brown, who recently stepped down as U.S. attorney in Seattle, announced Wednesday, July 12, 2023, he's running to be Washington's next attorney general, setting up a contest with Dhingra, a longtime prosecutor herself. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Manka Dhingra, candidate for 45th district Senate seat, poses at her campaign headquarters in Redmond, Wash., on Aug. 22, 2017. Nick Brown, who recently stepped down as U.S. attorney in Seattle, announced Wednesday, July 12, 2023, he’s running to be Washington’s next attorney general, setting up a contest with Dhingra, a longtime prosecutor herself. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ED KOMENDA
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Brown, who recently stepped down as U.S. attorney in Seattle, announced Wednesday he’s running to be Washington’s next attorney general, setting up a contest with state Sen. Manka Dhingra, a longtime prosecutor herself.

Brown, 46, served less than two years as the top federal prosecutor for western Washington before stepping down in June in anticipation of the campaign. He was the state’s first Black U.S. attorney.

The Democrat previously worked as general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, as a litigation partner at a prominent Seattle law firm and — in a less common qualification for the job — as a contestant on the second season of the reality show “Survivor,” which aired in 2001.

Other news
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Aryna Sabalenka reaches Wimbledon semifinals. Queen Camilla sits in Royal Box
Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
Prosecutors rest sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in London court
Prosecutors have rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom after four men testified against the two-time Oscar winner.
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Music streams top 1 trillion at the fastest pace yet, reflecting more global industry, report finds
Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year.
FILE - Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series "Venus of the Rags" from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy's most famous living artists, early Wednesday, July 12, 2023, outside Naples’ City Hall. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto
Vandals have set fire and destroyed a seminal artwork by one of Italy’s most famous living artists. By the time flames were doused, all that was left of the installation by Michelangelo Pistoletto outside Naples City Hall was a charred frame.

Dhingra, a Redmond Democrat who serves as deputy majority leader, is the only other candidate so far. She has been a senior deputy prosecutor in King County for the past 20 years and helped train police in crisis intervention.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump, kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May after Inslee said he wouldn’t seek a fourth term.

Dhingra and Brown each said they hope to build on Ferguson’s legacy and would work to crack down on gun violence, protect abortion access and stand up to corporations who take advantage of consumers.

“Under Bob Ferguson’s leadership, more and more people have realized the potential of this office and how it can positively impact people’s lives,” Dhingra said. “It’s important to have the next attorney general who is a fighter, who will stand up for people’s rights and ensure that we are protecting people and taking care of people.”

Brown, a former judge advocate general in the Army, served as Inslee’s general counsel from 2013-17 — a period when the state dealt with complex legal issues that included the governor’s moratorium on the death penalty and the establishment of a pioneering legal marijuana industry. The position gave him insight into the workings of the attorney general’s office, he said.

“What’s really important for this job is to be able to hit the ground running the very first day,” Brown said. “When I was a U.S. attorney, we had 150 employees and a $15 million budget — and I’ve been in charge and led there and led in the governor’s office and led in my time in the Army.”

Brown was an assistant U.S. attorney in Seattle for six years before going to the governor’s office.

Brown said that as U.S. attorney, he sought to combat cybercrime, the fentanyl crisis, gun violence and human trafficking, while also emphasizing civil rights. He has called criminal prosecution a “blunt instrument” and suggested that justice also requires more creative approaches.

Dhingra cited her work on helping to establish veterans and mental health courts; sponsoring laws to ban assault weapons and ghost guns; and working to create strong privacy protections for sensitive reproductive and health care data.