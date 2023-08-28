Capitals add president of hockey operations to Brian MacLellan’s title along with general manager

The Washington Capitals have promoted Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations to go along with his general manager duties.

MacLellan has been the team’s GM since 2014 and previously held the title of vice president. The move announced Monday comes with longtime president Dick Patrick being appointed chairman of the Capitals and son Chris getting promoted to associate GM.

MacLellan was longtime GM George McPhee’s assistant before succeeding him in that role and finishing construction of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2018. The Capitals made the playoffs in his first eight seasons running hockey operations before the streak ended last year. They have the third-most wins in the NHL over the past decade.

Chris Patrick will oversee the analytics department, player contract negotiations, the hockey ops staff, player personnel and budget and team scheduling issues, adding to the responsibilities he had as assistant GM. Patrick, 47, is entering his 16th season with Washington, previously working in player development, then as a scout and director of player personnel.

Dick Patrick, 76, has been with the organization since 1982 — a tenure that has included 32 playoff appearances in 40 seasons — and was owner Ted Leonsis’ original partner when Monumental Sports & Entertainment was formed in 2010.

