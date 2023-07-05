FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announces he’s retiring after 2 major injuries

FILE -Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier (73) sets to hike the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier has announced his retirement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 deciding his football-playing days are over seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday because of injuries that derailed his career.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

FILE -Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier (73) sets to hike the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier has announced his retirement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 deciding his football-playing days are over seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday because of injuries that derailed his career.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By STEPHEN WHYNO
 
Share

Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier has announced his retirement, deciding his football-playing days are over seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday because of injuries that derailed his career.

Roullier cited the effects of two significant injuries in recent years — a broken left fibula and a damaged right knee — as the reason he’s done in the NFL. The Commanders released him earlier this offseason.

“Two years ago, I would have never thought I’d be writing this right now,” Roullier said in a statement posted on Instagram Wednesday. “But in those two years, I have seen two major injuries, two invasive surgeries, two multi-month couch-ridden times, two rehabilitation marathons, two tall mental-health hurdles to climb and two of everything else in between.”

Other news
FILE - Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier (73) leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. The Washington Commanders are releasing center Chase Roullier with a post-June 1 designation, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, May 5, 2023, because the team had not announced the move. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel, File)
Commanders releasing oft-injured center Chase Roullier
Chase Roullier’s time in Washington is over after a six-year stretch that included him becoming the team’s starting center and signing a lucrative extension before injuries derailed his career.

Roullier looked like an impressive draft find before the injuries. After getting picked in the sixth round in 2017, the Wyoming product quickly became Washington’s starting center and kept that job for three full seasons from 2018-20.

He signed a four-year extension worth just over $40 million in January 2021 but only played 10 games since.

The end of Roullier’s time with the Commanders was clear when they signed Nick Gates away from the New York Giants to start at center and drafted Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg in the third round to be a potential long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line.

Roullier played 4,039 snaps in 69 professional games. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just five sacks and 68 pressures.

“It is a very difficult thing to say goodbye to something that has been a large part of my life for over two decades,” he said. “This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing I am confident that it is the right one.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL