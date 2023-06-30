Wright is set to initially remain with the Commanders after Harris group takes over, AP source says

People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
FILE - Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright pauses while speaking during an interview before an NFL football practice at FedEx Field, Aug. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
 
Jason Wright is expected to retain his job as president of the Washington Commanders, at least initially, after Josh Harris’ group takes over, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not announcing its staffing plans.

Wright has served in the role since the summer of 2020, when he became the first Black president of an NFL team.

It’s expected that he’ll be an important part of the transition between Dan Snyder and new ownership that also includes Magic Johnson. That would be in line with Harris’ previous experiences assuming control of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils: not making major changes immediately before taking time to assess the state of the organization.

The Washington Post was first to report Wright’s status.

Harris’ group could be in charge before next season starts. NFL owners are set to consider and potentially vote to approve the record $6.05 billion sale at a meeting July 20 in Minneapolis.

That would give new owners plenty of time to evaluate Wright, coach and head of football operations Ron Rivera and others on the football and business sides. Rivera is going into his fourth season with Washington.

