AP source: Commanders releasing safety Bobby McCain

FILE - Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. The Washington Commanders are releasing safety Bobby McCain, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, because the transaction had not been announced.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The Washington Commanders are releasing safety Bobby McCain, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the transaction had not been announced.

McCain’s release saves at least $2.32 million in salary cap space for Washington, which is expected to release veteran quarterback Carson Wentz before the new league year begins in mid-March and could put the franchise tag on standout defensive tackle Daron Payne.

The emergence of young safety Darrick Forrest alongside Kam Curl made it easier for Washington to cut ties with McCain. The team initially signed McCain in 2021 and re-signed him to a two-year contract prior to last season.

McCain, 29, had four interceptions in 34 games over two seasons with Washington but none in 2022 for a defense that often played with three safeties on the field at once.

The Commanders are expected to change more on offense than defense after already turning the starting quarterback job over to Sam Howell and hiring two-time Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning assistant Eric Bieniemy as coordinator and assistant head coach.

If Payne is back on the $18.9 million franchise tag or otherwise, Washington’s defense will again have high expectations, especially with Chase Young fully healthy after recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee.

