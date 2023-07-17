FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

The Washington Commanders go into training camp with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback

FILE - Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walks after an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walks after an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-8-1)

CAMP SITE: Ashburn, Virginia

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Jacoby Brissett, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, OL Andrew Wylie, OL Nick Gates, WR Marcus Kemp, LB Cody Barton, rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes, quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

KEY LOSSES: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Carson Wentz, LB Cole Holcomb, S Bobby McCain, RB J.D. McKissic, C Chase Roullier, offensive line coach John Matsko.

Other news
Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris takes questions from the media during a press conference at the NBA basketball team's facility, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders.
Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Eric Bieniemy making noise already as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator
New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is making his voice heard at offseason workouts.
NFL Commissioner Roger Godell attends the NFL Owners Meetings at the Omni Hotel Monday, May 22, 2023 in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Goodell confident Commanders sale will gain approval
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed confidence in the completion of the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders.
FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said Thursday, May 4, 2023, officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NFL confirms no Commanders sale vote will take place at spring owners meetings next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family to a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review and will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting, the league said Thursday.

KEY STORYLINES: The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett. He also got some help when Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator fresh off the experienced coach winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City. It’s a pivotal year for the entire organization with new ownership taking over and changes expected after the season barring an overachieving performance.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +6000

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL