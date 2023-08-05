FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Maria Sakkari gets past top-seeded Jessica Pegula to reach the DC Open final

Spectators at the DC Open tennis tournament walk by a poster that shows the empty brackets for the fields at the event, where play began on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Washington. The tournament is the first joint ATP-WTA 500 event but the women’s champion will earn about a third of what the men’s champion will be paid. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maria Sakkari let a huge lead disappear but recovered to take the last four games and beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the DC Open semifinals Saturday.

Sakkari, a 28-year-old from Greece who is ranked No. 9 and seeded No. 4 at the tune-up for the U.S. Open, is trying to win her second career WTA Tour trophy and first on hard courts. She was up by a set and a break at 4-1 in the second before Pegula forced a third.

“Well, obviously it would have been ideal if I could be off the court an hour earlier, but at the end, I got the win, which I wanted the most,” Sakkari said. “In the third set, I just tried to stay in the present and I tried to overcome myself and take it as a new challenge.”

She enters Sunday’s title match against Coco Gauff or defending champion Liudmila Samsonova with an 0-5 record in hard-court finals.

It was hazy and steamy on Saturday, with no breeze to speak of, a temperature above 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius) and humidity at 50%. In the stands, many spectators tried to cool themselves by flapping hand-held fans.

Sakkari, twice a Grand Slam semifinalist in 2021, needed less than an hour to build that big edge against Pegula, who will be ranked No. 3 next week and is a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist.

Pegula, a 29-year-old American, was not attempting to hide her frustration at how things were going. After dropping one point early in the second set, she shrieked. After missing a backhand return in the same game, she chucked her racket to the ground. After double-faulting later, she smacked a ball into the stands.

At 4-2 in the second, Sakkari was two points from serving for the victory. And then, as has happened before to Sakkari, she tightened up, began playing far less cleanly and gave up that edge.

Pegula hadn’t so much as earned a break chance until then. But suddenly she began accumulating them, moving her shots around with more variety and, over a span of 25 minutes, grabbing five consecutive games to even things at a set apiece.

When the second set ended, Pegula waved her hands to get the partisan crowd to make more noise.

From 2-all in the third, though, Sakkari asserted herself and took over along the way to her first final of the season.

The men’s semifinals later Saturday were No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz vs. No. 12 Tallon Griekspoor, followed by No. 5 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 9 Dan Evans. Fritz, Griekspoor and Evans all had to win twice on Friday after much of Thursday’s schedule was wiped out by rain.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis