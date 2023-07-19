A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Industrial fire at Washington paper mill worsens air quality in Portland

A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating. (Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News via AP)
1 of 2 | 

A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating. (Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating. (Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News via AP)
2 of 2 | 

A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating. (Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A commercial fire fueled by wood chip piles at a paper mill in southwest Washington is worsening air quality in the Portland area.

The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging started Tuesday night, but a large plume of smoke could still be seen Wednesday morning, reported The Longview Daily News.

Crews estimate they will continue fighting the fire on the Longview side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge throughout Wednesday. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating.

Other news
FILE - Police walk past evidence markers at a scene on Sept. 3, 2020, in Lacey, Wash., where Michael Reinoehl, a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. Reinoehl's estate has sued over his killing in federal court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that officers, who had obtained an arrest warrant just hours before in the chaotic aftermath of the Portland shooting, had no other plan than to use deadly force against Reinoehl.(AP Photo/Ted Warren, File)
Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police in Washington state files wrongful death lawsuit
A federal lawsuit alleges police in Washington state had no plan other than to use deadly force against a fugitive who was on the run days after shooting a member of a far-right group when supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Oregon, street
FILE - An inmate huddles under a heavy blanket on a bunk in the psychiatric unit of the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Wash, on Oct. 15, 2014. A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails
A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, alongside U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, speaks about a $9.4 million federal grant dedicated to the replacement of the Port Orchard Marina breakwater in Port Orchard, Wash. (AP Photo/Ed Komenda)
Federal money to help pay for breakwater, trails, other projects in Washington state
The U.S. government is chipping in about $130 million to support several Washington state projects that range from replacing a storm-damaged breakwater at a Port Orchard marina to helping a Native American tribe move from ancestral villages threatened by rising seas.
Smoke from a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge in Washington State rises in the background in this view Hood River, Ore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Authorities have more than doubled the number of people battling the wildfire that has burned some homes and forced the evacuation of hundreds of others in southwestern Washington near the Columbia River Gorge. (Joel Odom/The Oregonian via AP)
Help arrives to battle wildfire in Washington state near Columbia River Gorge
Authorities have more than doubled the number of people battling a wildfire that has burned structures and forced the evacuation of homes in southwestern Washington near the Columbia River Gorge.

The National Weather Service office in Portland on Wednesday morning said smoke from the fire will likely linger throughout the day and advised city residents to stay inside to limit exposure.

As of Wednesday morning, air quality in Portland was rated unhealthy, according to AirNow.gov.

Crews worked overnight to battle the fire, which damaged conveyors that transport wood chips to the paper and pulp plant. Crews must dig through wood chip piles to apply water, The Daily News reported.

Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway likened the smoke to that of wildfire and advised people leave the area or shut windows and doors to shelter in place.