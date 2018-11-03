Washington man indicted on federal drug and firearms charges

A Washington, Pa. resident has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly violating narcotics and firearms laws, federal authorities in Pittsburgh announced Thursday.

The four-count indictment against convicted felon Gerald Herion Williams, 33, said he illegally possessed a firearm and ammunition Sept. 12.

It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to possess weapons.

The indictment also charges Williams with distributingheroin and fentanyl Aug. 28, and methoxyacetyl fentanyl on Sept. 8, 2017, and on Sept. 15, 2017.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Wheeler of the Washington County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, Washington City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.