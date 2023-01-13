Man killed in shooting involving police in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting involving police on Friday north of Snohomish in Lake Stevens, police said.

Lake Stevens police officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m., according to Nathan Fabia, a Mukilteo police officer who is also the spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a law enforcement group that leads investigations into police use of force.

Police said a man then died in a shooting involving police.

Fabia told The Daily Herald that no officers were killed and it was unclear if any were hurt.

A portion of Highway 9 in that area was closed and the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating.

No further details were immediately released but police were expected to provide more information on Friday afternoon.