Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”

Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that 38-year-old Joseph Coons died at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

The sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation with help police in Vancouver and Camas.

Longview police were called around 11:55 p.m. Saturday by someone reporting that a suicidal and homicidal man was in his house with his spouse and children.

Kelso police said on Sunday that the Longview department had asked for help from other agencies, and a Kelso police officer responded and was “involved in a shooting with the suspect.” No further information about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

The officer has been put on leave, as is standard protocol.

The officer’s name will be released after an interview with the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, the sheriff’s office said.