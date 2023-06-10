FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sykes, Austin lead Mystics to 73-66 victory over Storm

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn reacts to play late in the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn reacts to play late in the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Washington Mystics' Shakira Austin shoots from between Seattle' Storm's Arella Guirantes, left, and Jade Melbourne during a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Washington Mystics’ Shakira Austin shoots from between Seattle’ Storm’s Arella Guirantes, left, and Jade Melbourne during a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm's Ivana Dojkic (18) scores on a fast break during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm’s Ivana Dojkic (18) scores on a fast break during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm's Arella Guirantes (11) reaches for a rebound against Washington Mystics' Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm’s Arella Guirantes (11) reaches for a rebound against Washington Mystics’ Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm's Mercedes Russell, right and Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne watch the ball get away during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm’s Mercedes Russell, right and Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne watch the ball get away during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor shoots against Washington Mystics' Shakira Austin during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm’s Ezi Magbegor shoots against Washington Mystics’ Shakira Austin during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn reacts during the second quarter of the team'sWNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn reacts during the second quarter of the team’sWNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn reacts in the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics in Seattle, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn reacts in the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics in Seattle, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Washington Mystics' Shakira Austin, left, shoots against the Seattle Storm during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Washington Mystics’ Shakira Austin, left, shoots against the Seattle Storm during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor shoots against Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Seattle Storm’s Ezi Magbegor shoots against Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had a double-double and Washington defeated Seattle 73-66 on Friday night.

Sykes hit 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws for the Mystics (4-3). Austin scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne had 11 points, seven rebounds and five of Washington’s 14 turnovers.

Ezi Magbegor topped the Storm (1-5) with 24 points. Seattle played without leading scorer Jewell Loyd, who is out with a foot injury. Jordan Horston scored 10 off the bench, but she sank just 4 of 13 shots.

Washington shot only 38.2% from the floor, including 6 of 22 from distance, but made 15 of 18 at the foul line. Seattle shot 41% overall, hit 6 of 21 from beyond the arc and made 10 of 14 free throws in its fourth straight loss. The Storm were out-rebounded 41-30.

The Mystics took control with a 27-point second quarter, turning a three-point first-quarter advantage into a 46-32 lead at halftime. The Storm chipped six points off the lead after three quarters but got no closer than eight points in the final period.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports