Cardinals seek to extend win streak, play the Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals (30-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-44, fifth in the NL East)
Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -147, Nationals +125; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.
Washington has a 12-25 record in home games and a 27-44 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks third in the NL.
St. Louis has a 17-22 record in road games and a 30-43 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 21-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.
Nolan Gorman ranks third on the Cardinals with 25 extra base hits (10 doubles and 15 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 13-for-41 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 10 runs
Cardinals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 14 runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.