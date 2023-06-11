Braves host the Nationals, try to continue home win streak

Washington Nationals (25-38, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (4-0, 2.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -274, Nationals +226; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta has gone 20-14 in home games and 40-24 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Washington has gone 13-17 on the road and 25-38 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with a .333 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. Eddie Rosario is 15-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 13 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .284 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .242 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .