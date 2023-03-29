Braves visit the Nationals for season opener
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -248, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener.
Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .248.
Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.8.
INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.
Braves: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.