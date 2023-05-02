Cubs face the Nationals leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (15-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (10-18, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -144, Nationals +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 10-18 overall and 3-12 in home games. The Nationals have an 8-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 15-13 overall and 7-5 in road games. The Cubs have hit 39 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .280 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-45 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has five doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .323 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Cubs: Yan Gomes: day-to-day (head), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .