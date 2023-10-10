Israel-Hamas war
Nationals won’t bring back four coaches on manager Dave Martinez’s staff, AP source says

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
The Washington Nationals are shaking up manager Dave Martinez’s staff after another last-place finish, deciding not to renew the contracts of bench coach Tim Bogar, third base coach Gary DiSarcina, first base coach Eric Young Jr. and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler.

Pitching coach Jim Hickey will return in 2024, however.

The moves were confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday by a person familiar with the club’s plans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Nationals did not make an announcement.

The departures of Bogar, DiSarcina and Roessler were first reported by The Athletic.

The news comes a little more than a week after the Nationals wrapped up a season in which they went 71-91, which marked a 16-win improvement over 2022 but still leaves the team far from finishing its rebuilding phase.

Only the Colorado Rockies finished this season with a worse record in the NL.

Martinez, who led the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019, agreed to a new two-year contract in August, and general manager Mike Rizzo was given a multiyear extension in September.

The existing contracts for both the manager and the GM were due to expire at the close of the just-concluded season, part of what has been a lot of uncertainty around a team that is in the middle of an effort to turn things back around on the field and has been for sale off it.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb