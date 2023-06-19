Nationals open 3-game series against the Cardinals

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressJune 19, 2023 GMT

St. Louis Cardinals (29-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-43, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-5, 4.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -155, Nationals +132; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Washington has gone 12-24 at home and 27-43 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .261, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis is 29-43 overall and 16-22 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas ranks second on the Nationals with 30 extra base hits (17 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs). Stone Garrett is 5-for-27 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Paul Goldschmidt has 12 home runs, 40 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .287 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-43 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .241 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

    Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

    INJURIES: Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

