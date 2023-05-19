Nationals aim to break 3-game skid, take on the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (19-22, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (18-26, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-3, 6.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -113, Nationals -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to stop their three-game skid when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Washington has an 18-26 record overall and an 8-14 record at home. The Nationals are 14-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 19-22 record overall and a 9-12 record in road games. The Tigers have a 15-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 16-for-39 with six doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .