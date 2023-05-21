Nationals and Tigers meet, winner secures 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (20-23, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (19-27, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-3, 6.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Nationals -134, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington has a 19-27 record overall and a 9-15 record at home. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Detroit has a 20-23 record overall and a 10-13 record in road games. The Tigers have a 14-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has seven doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-35 with six doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .289 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has six doubles, two triples and four home runs. Spencer Torkelson is 11-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .