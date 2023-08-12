Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon departs before fourth inning with apparent leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon departed Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics with an undisclosed injury before the start of the fourth inning.

The 24-year-old right-hander appeared to feel some discomfort in his leg while warming up before the inning. Manager Dave Martinez and athletic trainer Paul Lessard were summoned onto the field and, after a brief discussion with Adon, Martinez called for reliever Cory Abbott.

Adon allowed two runs and two hits in three innings. He retired seven of the last eight batters he faced.

Adon was making his second start for the Nationals since his call-up from Triple-A Rochester last week. Adon set down the first 17 Cincinnati hitters Saturday and earned his first major league win since April 19, 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB