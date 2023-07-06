Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Josiah Gray was the early face of the Nationals’ rebuild. Now he’s an All-Star

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 of 6 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
2 of 6 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
3 of 6 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
4 of 6 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 of 6 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
6 of 6 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEPHEN WHYNO
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took a little while for Josiah Gray to grasp exactly what was going on.

He had just been traded to the Washington Nationals from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the haul for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in 2021. The rebuild was on, and Gray was an early face of it.

“There’s a lot of fanfare, and you want to come over and instantly be successful,” Gray said. “But within this game, you have to grow. I think there’s still a lot of growth to be done.”

Other news
Trinity Rodman speaks with reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that
The U.S. national team, like most of the rest of the field, faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
FILE - Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from Premier League side Arsenal. Leverkusen says the 30-year-old Xhaka signed a contract through June 2028. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Bayer Leverkusen signs Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from English Premier League side Arsenal.
Portland Trail Blazers first round draft pick Scoot Henderson laughs during an NBA basketball news conference in Portland, Ore., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats to play 2-game exhibition series in September
Building off the success of last year’s games involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent into Las Vegas this fall.
FILE - Bayern head coach Pep Guardiola of Spain, left talks to Bastian Schweinsteiger during a training session prior to the Champions League group D soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and CSKA Moscow, in Munich, Germany, Monday, Sept. 16, 2013. Former Germany winger Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for the national team’s decline. He tells British radio station Talksport that Germany lost its values because of the Spanish coach. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for Germany’s decline
Former Germany winger Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for the national team’s decline.

There certainly is for Gray and the last-place Nationals, who still have a lot to learn about winning. But for the first time, the 25-year-old pitcher is an All-Star and his ascent is a glimmer of hope for an organization mired in dark days just four years removed from winning the World Series.

“We’re just going to continue to progress and see what we can do,” Gray said this week. “We’re all progressing as the year goes on. Myself, I’m going out there giving the team a chance to win every game.”

After four consecutive losses to start to the season, the Nationals have won eight of the 14 times Gray has pitched since. In that time, the right-hander is 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA and has struck out 76 batters in 78 2/3 innings.

“He’s doing well,” manager Dave Martinez said. “You guys get to see it every five days. I see him every day and how much time he puts in to get better. I’m proud of him.”

Gray, who is tied for the major league lead with 18 starts and is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA, attributes his success to everything from learning more about pitch usage and working on his stuff to figuring out hitters and handling the adversity that comes with being a young player on a losing team.

“Results may be good, they may be bad, but I’ve got to stick with my process,” Gray said. “I’ve been able to learn from my mistakes, be able to kind of understand why a start might not go my way or what led to a successful start.”

It’s a chance to go through some growing pains he might not get with the Dodgers or another contender. The Nationals have leaned into letting Gray and other young pieces of the future — like fellow starter MacKenzie Gore, catcher Keibert Ruiz and shortstop C.J. Abrams — make mistakes that should help them down the road.

After an emotional conversation including some tears to deliver the news that he was heading to Seattle for All-Star festivities, Martinez had Gray address the rest of the team. Gray told teammates, “Without you, this wouldn’t be possible,” and he has pointed specifically to Ruiz, who came over from the Dodgers in the same trade.

But Gray is a focal point for a reason, along with Gore part of Washington’s rotation of tomorrow. He has figured out how to handle the spotlight and embrace the winning days to come in the years ahead.

“I don’t like being the center of attention for a lot of things, but I kind of accept it,” Gray said. “I’m just trying to let my play on the field do the talking. But it’s been a lot of fun to be one of the guys that this franchise wants to build around, be a piece of this organization that they can stick with for a while.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports