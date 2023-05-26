Nationals visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press

Washington Nationals (21-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-36, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-8, 6.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has gone 7-19 at home and 15-36 overall. The Royals have a 7-28 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Washington is 10-12 in road games and 21-29 overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.46.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 17-for-39 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .301 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .