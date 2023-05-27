Royals play the Nationals after Witt Jr.’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (22-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.65 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-4, 7.48 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -110, Nationals -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals after Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits on Friday in a 12-10 loss to the Nationals.

Kansas City is 15-37 overall and 7-20 at home. The Royals have gone 7-29 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington has an 11-12 record on the road and a 22-29 record overall. The Nationals have gone 15-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .260 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 12-for-35 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has eight doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 17-for-43 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .296 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .