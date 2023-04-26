Mets bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (8-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (14-10, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (3-0, 4.29 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -209, Nationals +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals as losers of three in a row.

New York has a 4-3 record at home and a 14-10 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has gone 6-5 in road games and 8-14 overall. The Nationals are 6-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a double and 10 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 18-for-42 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 9-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .