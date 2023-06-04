AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Nationals and Phillies meet in series rubber match

By The Associated PressJune 4, 2023 GMT

Philadelphia Phillies (26-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-33, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-2, 7.13 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -160, Nationals +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington has a 12-18 record at home and a 25-33 record overall. The Nationals have a 17-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 26-32 overall and 12-22 on the road. The Phillies are 22-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums

  • Aaron Judge stars as New York Yankees beat Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3

  • Sandercock leads Florida State past Washington 3-1, into Women's College World Series semifinals

  • Will Brennan's rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins

    • Kyle Schwarber ranks fourth on the Phillies with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

    Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

    INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.