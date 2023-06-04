Nationals and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (26-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-33, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-2, 7.13 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -160, Nationals +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington has a 12-18 record at home and a 25-33 record overall. The Nationals have a 17-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 26-32 overall and 12-22 on the road. The Phillies are 22-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks fourth on the Phillies with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .