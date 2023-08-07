Nationals and Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a single-admission DH

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DC area braces for destructive storms
Sports

Nationals and Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a single-admission DH

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Trea Turner, center, and Bryson Stott after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
1 of 4 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Trea Turner, center, and Bryson Stott after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, has water and snacks poured on him after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
2 of 4 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, right, has water and snacks poured on him after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz, left, hugs Kyle Finnegan, right, after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
3 of 4 | 

Washington Nationals’ Keibert Ruiz, left, hugs Kyle Finnegan, right, after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith, left, celebrates with Ildemaro Vargas, right, after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
4 of 4 | 

Washington Nationals’ Dominic Smith, left, celebrates with Ildemaro Vargas, right, after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were rained out Monday night, and the game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Phillies and Nationals were set to open a four-game series.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.71 ERA) to the mound in the opener against Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA). Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.01 ERA) will start the second game for the National League champion Phillies while the Nationals send All-Star Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54 ERA) to the mound.

The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. EDT. Tickets for Monday’s postponed game at Citizens Bank Park are not valid for the doubleheader.

The Phillies entered Monday tied with San Francisco for the first NL wild card. The Phillies are 36-19 over their last 55 games since June 3, and their .655 winning percentage over that same span is second in MLB behind only Atlanta (37-15, .712).

The Nationals are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds and have won four straight overall.

Since July 29, 2021, the Phillies have won 27 of their last 33 games against the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb