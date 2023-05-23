Candelario leads Nationals against the Padres following 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (21-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (20-27, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (2-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -155, Nationals +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the San Diego Padres after Jeimer Candelario’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Washington is 20-27 overall and 10-15 in home games. The Nationals have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 9-11 on the road and 21-26 overall. The Padres have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Candelario is 17-for-36 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 21 extra base hits (13 doubles and eight home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 2-8, .183 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .