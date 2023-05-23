AP NEWS
Candelario leads Nationals against the Padres following 4-hit performance

By The Associated PressMay 23, 2023 GMT

San Diego Padres (21-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (20-27, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (2-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -155, Nationals +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the San Diego Padres after Jeimer Candelario’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Washington is 20-27 overall and 10-15 in home games. The Nationals have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 9-11 on the road and 21-26 overall. The Padres have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Candelario is 17-for-36 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Juan Soto leads the Padres with 21 extra base hits (13 doubles and eight home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

    Padres: 2-8, .183 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by eight runs

    INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Padres: Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

