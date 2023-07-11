FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, reacts next to Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023.
MLB Home Run Derby
Growing widlfire in central Washington prompts evacuations and threatens homes and farms

 
QUINCY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in central Washington told some people to leave their homes immediately as a new, growing wildfire sparked west of Quincy on Monday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuation notices for areas near the unincorporated community of Trinidad and the resort area of Crescent Bar.

Washington’s Fire Marshal’s Office said in the evening said that state mobilization had been authorized for the the Baird Springs Fire, which had burned about 1.4 square miles (3.6 square kilometers) of terrain containing sage brush and crops. It was also threatening homes, orchards and a processing warehouse.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament "as soon as possible." (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden’s bid to join alliance
NATO’s summit will begin Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance.
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round.
Prosecutor Kristy McDonald addresses a court in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on the first day of a trial after a volcano eruption at a popular tourist island destination killed 22 people in December 2019. The island's owners, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, their company Whakaari Management Ltd. and tour operators I.D. Tours NZ Ltd. and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd. went on trial in Auckland District Court for allegedly failing to adequately protect tourists and staff. (Lawrence Smith/Pool Photo via AP)
Tourists received no safety warnings before New Zealand volcano eruption killed 22, prosecutor says
A New Zealand prosecutor says tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on the country’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Trump lawyers agree to delay pretrial conference in classified documents case
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they agreed with prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges that he illegally hoarded classifed documents at his Florida estate.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m., and the cause was under investigation.

It was moving south, and State Route 28 was closed in the area because fire had burned right up to it, according to the sheriff’s office.

An American Red Cross shelter was opening in Quincy.

In southwest Washington, officials said, the Tunnel 5 Fire, which started July 2 in the Columbia River Gorge, was mostly contained on Monday and all evacuation orders were lifted. Lower temperatures and increased humidity over the weekend helped firefighters reach 80% containment.

The fire has burned nearly a square mile (about 2 square kilometers) and damaged about 10 structures. Evacuation orders affected about 1,000 residents last week.

Fire crews will continue to patrol the area as warmer temperatures and higher winds return in the next week and the fire continues to burn in some places, officials said. Smoke will still be visible.

Last year Washington experienced one of its mildest wildfire seasons in a decade, and officials have put people on alert for what could be one of its busiest in 2023. The state Department of Ecology issued a statewide drought advisory last week.

“Our warm weather arrived a few weeks early this year and really kicked the runoff into overdrive,” said Jeff Marti, water resources planner for the Department of Ecology.

State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has said the landscape is dry and just one spark can can erupt into a conflagration.

“This fire season is already highly explosive, and I am so grateful for these men and women who are giving it their all to keep us safe in these dry, hot conditions, Franz said last week on Twitter.