Atlanta faces Washington on 5-game road slide

Atlanta Hawks (32-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (31-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Hawks play Washington.

The Wizards are 18-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 16-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is 7-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 119-116 on March 1. Bradley Beal scored 37 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Beal is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trae Young is averaging 26.6 points and 10.1 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Monte Morris: out (back).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .