Washington faces Atlanta, looks to stop road skid

Washington Wizards (34-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Hawks -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Atlanta looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Hawks have gone 7-8 against division opponents. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference averaging 54.1 points in the paint. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 10.8.

The Wizards are 20-30 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 12-12 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 114-107 on March 11. Trae Young scored 28 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Capela is averaging 12 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jordan Goodwin is scoring 6.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 124.2 points, 48.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (knee), Trae Young: out (illness).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Deni Avdija: out (elbow), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle), Monte Morris: out (ankle), Delon Wright: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .