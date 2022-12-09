Washington plays Charlotte following overtime win

Charlotte Hornets (4-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Washington Wizards’ 107-106 overtime win against the Miami Heat.

The Wizards are 2-0 against Southeast Division opponents. Washington is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 2-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 108-100 on Nov. 8, with Kyle Kuzma scoring 20 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mason Plumlee is averaging 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and four assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Jordan Goodwin: day to day (left knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Mark Williams: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .