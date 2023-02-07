Washington takes on Charlotte, looks to halt 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (15-40, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Wizards play Charlotte.

The Wizards are 5-3 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Washington is fifth in the league with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 6.7.

The Hornets are 5-7 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 6.3.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 117-116 on Dec. 3. Terry Rozier scored 25 points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monte Morris is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rozier is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: day to day (foot), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .