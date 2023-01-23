Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against Washington

Washington Wizards (20-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Washington. He leads the league scoring 33.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 17-8 on their home court. Dallas has a 7-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards have gone 8-16 away from home. Washington is 10-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Mavericks 113-105 in their last matchup on Nov. 11. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 36 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Christian Wood: out (thumb).

Wizards: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .