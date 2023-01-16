Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma’s 40-point game

Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards’ 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home games. Washington is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 4-17 in road games. Golden State is 2-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monte Morris is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 22.9 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Klay Thompson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 20.9 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 49.5 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: day to day (hamstring).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip).

