Washington plays Indiana, aims to end road losing streak

Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pacers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Indiana looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 7-11 in conference play. Washington is eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 112.6 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 28 the Pacers won 127-117 led by 27 points from Myles Turner, while Bradley Beal scored 31 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points, 11 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Beal is shooting 52.2% and averaging 22.9 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: day to day (knee), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle), James Johnson: day to day (elbow), Myles Turner: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Will Barton: day to day (foot), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .