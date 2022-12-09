Washington takes on Indiana, aims to break 4-game skid

Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Indiana.

The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.0 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Wizards have gone 7-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 127-117 on Oct. 28, with Myles Turner scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Bradley Beal is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jalen Smith: out (knee), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .