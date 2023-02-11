Indiana faces Washington, looks to stop road losing streak

Indiana Pacers (25-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to break its 10-game road slide when the Pacers take on Washington.

The Wizards are 14-17 against conference opponents. Washington is 15-16 against opponents over .500.

The Pacers are 17-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 7-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 121-111 on Dec. 10, with Buddy Hield scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.7 points, 10.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Monte Morris: day to day (back), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle).

Pacers: George Hill: day to day (rest), Jordan Nwora: day to day (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .