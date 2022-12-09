AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Washington visits Indiana on 6-game road slide

By The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its six-game road skid when the Wizards take on Indiana.

The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 11.

The Wizards have gone 7-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pacers won 127-117 in the last matchup on Oct. 28. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points, 11 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beal is shooting 52.2% and averaging 22.9 points for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points per game.

Washington Wizards

  • Washington plays Charlotte following overtime win

  • Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win

  • Washington takes on Indiana, aims to break 4-game skid

  • Washington visits Chicago following LaVine's 41-point outing

    • Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

    INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: day to day (knee), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle), James Johnson: day to day (elbow), Myles Turner: day to day (hamstring).

    Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Will Barton: day to day (foot), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.