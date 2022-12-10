Washington takes on Los Angeles, seeks to end 5-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (14-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -4.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five games in a row.

The Wizards have gone 8-5 in home games. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.7 assists per game led by Monte Morris averaging 5.2.

The Clippers have gone 7-7 away from home. Los Angeles is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 20.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Norman Powell is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES:

Clippers: Reggie Jackson: out (rest), Terance Mann: day to day (concussion), Norman Powell: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .