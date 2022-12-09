Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win

Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wizards are 3-1 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Washington has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Heat defeated the Wizards 113-105 in their last matchup on Nov. 24. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 28 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 50.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Heat. Lowry is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Max Strus: out (shoulder), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (ankle).

Wizards: Monte Morris: out (ankle), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: out (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .