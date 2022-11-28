Wizards take on the Timberwolves on 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Minnesota.

The Wizards are 7-4 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 9.6.

The Timberwolves are 5-4 on the road. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anthony Edwards is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Kyle Kuzma: out (back), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle), Johnny Davis: out (groin).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (illness), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

