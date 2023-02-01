Wizards-Pistons postponed over travel issues amid ice storm

A lone driver makes their way through icy road conditions at the LBJ 635 Freeway and North Dallas Tollway interchange, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DETROIT (AP) — The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm.

The Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their game Monday against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff. The NBA said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.

