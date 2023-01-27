Pelicans face the Wizards on 6-game losing streak

Washington Wizards (22-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-23, fourth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Washington after losing six straight games.

The Pelicans are 17-8 in home games. New Orleans is 11-19 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 10-16 in road games. Washington is ninth in the NBA with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 8.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 10 the Pelicans won 132-112 led by 34 points from CJ McCollum, while Porzingis scored 23 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 21.2 points and 5.8 assists. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 56.0% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wizards. Porzingis is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Monte Morris: day to day (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .