Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Jordan Goodwin shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 14-10 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Randle averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monte Morris is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Randle is averaging 24.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Johnny Davis: out (hip), Kristaps Porzingis: out (ribs), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (right quad).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .