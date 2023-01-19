Wizards’ Beal back from hamstring injury to start vs Knicks

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, handles a basketball next to teammate forward Rui Hachimura (8) during a break in the action in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington. Beal is out with an injury. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, handles a basketball next to teammate forward Rui Hachimura (8) during a break in the action in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington. Beal is out with an injury. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal is back in the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards after missing five games with a left hamstring strain.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards would be cautious Wednesday with Beal’s minutes against the New York Knicks, because he has been troubled by the hamstring multiple times this season. He missed three games because of soreness from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, on top of missing six because of right hamstring tightness in December.

Washington dropped four of five without Beal, its leading scorer with 22.9 points per game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports